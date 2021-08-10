STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fodder scam: Lalu Yadav’s counsel demands physical hearing in case instead of virtual hearing

Published: 10th August 2021 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

Lalu Prasad Yadav 

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File| PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Lawyers defending RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Fodder Scam have filed a petition in the Special CBI Court demanding that the hearing be done in the physical court rather than the ongoing virtual court due to the lockdown.

“Citing difficulties in putting their points in virtual mode, lawyers engaged by Lalu Yadav have filed a petition in the Special CBI Court of S.K.Shashi demanding that the hearing may be done in physical mode rather than doing it in virtual mode,” CBI advocate BMP Singh was quoted as saying.

The prosecution has been asked to file a rejoinder by August 11, the next date of hearing, he added.

Notably, Lalu Prasad so far has been convicted in four out of the five cases related to multi-crore fodder scam cases related to Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96) on September 30, 2013, another Chaibasa Treasury (RC68A/96) on January 24, 2018, Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96) on February 23, 2018, and Dumka Treasury (RC38A/96) on February 1. Whereas, RC 47A/96, related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda treasury in Ranchi, is still pending in a Special CBI Court in Ranchi.

The number of accused persons, in this case, includes RJD chief Lalu Prasad, former parliamentarian Jagdish Sharma, Dr. R.K.Rana, the then chairman of the public accounts committee, Dhruv Bhagat and other officials of the animal husbandry department. Lalu Yadav is currently on bail in all four cases in which he was convicted by different CBI Courts in Ranchi.

