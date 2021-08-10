Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur expresses concern over rising COVID cases

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday expressed concern over rising coronavirus cases in the state.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 2,086 on Monday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.9 per cent last week, a health official said.

Thakur said the rise in numbers is a matter of concern and no one knows what type of situation will arise in the coming days.

During a discussion in the state assembly on the Covid situation, Congress MLA from Kinnaur Jagat Singh Negi claimed that both the state and central government failed to properly handle the Covid pandemic.

Negi said the prime minister should have got himself vaccinated first as the heads of several other foreign countries had done.

At this, the chief minister intervened and took a strong exception to Negi's statement.

Thakur urged the opposition not to do politics on the pandemic.

Several other legislators, including CPM MLA Rakesh Singha and Congress legislator Sukhvinder Sukhu, also participated in the discussion initiated by Congress MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal and BJP MLAs Bikram Singh Jaryal, Narinder Thkaur, Vinod Kumar and Kishori Lal.

Meanwhile, samples of 88,887 people were tested last week, of whom 1,726 tested positive for Covid, the health official said, urging the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

