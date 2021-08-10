Jawan joins rescue operation after road accident, finds mother among dead in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Vasuram Kawasi, a jawan of Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG) along with otherS, were ordered to rush to carry out a rescue operation after a tractor trolly carrying 31 persons overturned into a pond in south Chhattisgarh.

Four persons including two teenagers and a woman were killed in the incident that occurred between the Tetam and Telam village of Dantewada, about 450 km south of Raipur.

Kawasi, 21, was on his usual operation when his DRG team, which happened to be close to the accident site, was instructed to immediately carry out the rescue operation.

Bodies were buried beneath the ill-fated tractor and adjoining trolley, Many injured were wailing in the pond. The rescue team swiftly got into action taking out the injured and helped them to reach the hospital. In the meanwhile, Kawasi was shocked to find one of the bodies he was taking out of the pond was his mother's.

“The DRG team was on their patrolling duty. The moment the incident was reported, they rushed to the spot to carry out rescue work. Kawasaki was brave enough to control his emotions as after taking out his mother’s body from a pond, he continued saving the injured. It’s the spirit of the DRG which undertakes anti-Maoist operations and other emergency situations in the hyper-sensitive areas”, said Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada SP.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel called Kawasi over the phone to express his grief and offered his condolence.

“I met my mother a few days ago. She made me capable to serve the country”, said Kawasi, as he lamented the demise of his mother. “It always wished to care for my mother”, he grieved.

