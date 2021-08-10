STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh​: Protesting over response to Sheopur floods, Congress MLA Babu Jandel takes off kurta

Jandel said he wanted to narrate the woes of the people in Sheopur in the Assembly but he was not allowed to speak.

Published: 10th August 2021 08:18 PM

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A Congress MLA protesting against the flood situation in Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh as well as the BJP government's alleged apathetic response to people's suffering took off his kurta after the state Assembly was adjourned on Tuesday.

Sheopur Congress legislator Babu Jandel, who took off his kurta in the Assembly complex, told PTI he did so because people in his flood-hit constituency were suffering and help had not reached many even now.

"The meteorological department issued an alert about heavy rains in advance but the local administration did not act. The floods hit during daytime. The entire area would have vanished if it (flooding) had happened during the night, It was like the Uttarakhand (flash floods) tragedy," Jandel claimed.

Jandel said he wanted to narrate the woes of the people in Sheopur, some 375 kilometres from here, in the Assembly but he was not allowed to speak.

Sheopur was most affected by the recent flooding in the state's Gwalior-Chambal region, and an irate mob had expressed its displeasure last week during the visit of Union Minister and local Lok Sabha MP Narendra Singh Tomar, after which the district collector and SP were transferred.

