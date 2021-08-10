Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addresses function without face mask

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday addressed a public function for the first time without wearing a face mask, which has become an integral part of COVID-19 prevention measures after the pandemic's outbreak in March 2020.

Speaking at the function in Nashik, he said, "This is my first public programme which I am addressing without wearing a mask. I am speaking for the first time (since coronavirus outbreak) without covering my face."

He attended inauguration of several projects in Nashik district, around 200km from Mumbai.