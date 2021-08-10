No new COVID-19 case in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last 24-hours, a health official said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,546, he said.

The union territory now has only five active COVID-19 cases and all five patients are in the South Andaman district.

The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free, the official said.

A total of 7,412 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, including two persons on Monday, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours. So far a total of 4,52,587 samples have been tested for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.67 per cent.

A total of 3,03,869 beneficiaries have been inoculated in the union territory so far, of which 2,08,174 people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 95,695 have received both doses of the vaccine, he said.