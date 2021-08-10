STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi's app seeks people's feedback on various issues in five poll-bound states

The survey, open to people from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, seeks opinion on the voter's most pressing consideration, rating of the state government on a number of metrics.

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's app has launched a survey in five poll-bound states seeking people's opinion on a number of issues that are likely to influence their choice of the party or candidates.

The survey, open to people from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, seeks opinion on the voter's most pressing consideration, rating of the state government on a number of metrics, view on any probable opposition unity in their constituency and take on the local MLA besides other matters.

The prime minister had undertaken similar surveys on the NaMo app on demonetisation after his government invalidated Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bills and prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and is known for the importance he attaches to the use of digital mediums to elicit people's feedback.

The options the survey offers to people to a question asking them about their most important considerations for voting in the assembly polls include the government's handling of COVID-19, price rise, corruption, employment, education and law and order situation.

It also lists the options of "PM Modi's leadership in the country", "state level issues" and "local issues" to the question "which of these is a bigger factor for you while voting?" "The survey allows people to give their feedback directly to the prime minister on a large number of issues," an official source said.

The survey asks voters to write about the state government scheme which has benefitted them the most and seeks their take on a number of statements, including if same party governments at the Centre and in state help in development.

With the COVID-19 vaccination going on across the country, it seeks voters' view about its coverage in their state.

It also asks people to name three most popular BJP leaders in their state.

One question gives the options of a candidate's caste, religion and development record and asks people which of these is their most important consideration while voting.

The states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab will be facing the assembly polls early next year.

The BJP is in power in four of these five states.

