Railways install new sensor system to monitor abnormal rise in river water level during monsoon

The water level monitoring system supported with modern technology will instantly convey information on the abrupt rise in the water level in the river, if crossing the danger mark.

Published: 10th August 2021 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

In the new system, the installed instrument creates electromagnetic waves, which pass through the air to reach the water surface, and return to the sensor.

In the new system, the installed instrument creates electromagnetic waves, which pass through the air to reach the water surface, and return to the sensor. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The South East Central Railway (SECR), the most profit-making railway zone, in a major step has installed a new sensor-equipped alert device to monitor the water level of rivers on eleven major railway bridges in its jurisdiction area.

The water level monitoring system supported with modern technology will instantly convey information on the abrupt rise in the water level in the river, if crossing the danger mark. This will enable the train services to be regulated promptly to avert any risk and ensure safe railway operation. According to the SECR officials such automated process is an improvement over the manual gauge system.

In the new system, the installed instrument creates electromagnetic waves, which pass through the air to reach the water surface, and return to the sensor. It will instantly estimate the distance between the instrument and the water surface from the proceeding time of waves.

The mobile phones of the assistant division engineer, the work inspector, the railway track inspector, and other officials have been linked to the system. The alert signals are sent automatically to cell phones.

