STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Small, marginal farmers are on top of agri policy’

Time to give direction to agriculture for facing challenges, says Modi

Published: 10th August 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government accords top priority in its policy making to small and marginal farmers. Modi virtually transferred the ninth installment of the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme to 9.75 crore farmers. The ninth installment of the scheme, which provides for payment of Rs 2,000 each three times a year directly into the bank accounts of the farmers, cost Rs 19,500 crore to the exchequer. 

On the occasion after a brief interaction with beneficiaries, the PM hailed the farmers for increasing the production of pulses in the past six years, and underlined that India is now in the top 10 countries exporting agricultural products. Stating that he had urged the farmers to increase the production of pulses when there was a shortage a few years ago, Modi complimented them saying that there has been an increase of almost 50 per cent in the production in the last six years.

The PM emphasised that Rs 1,70,000 crore was directly paid into the accounts of the farmers for the procurement of rice at the minimum support prices, while the same for the wheat has been about Rs 85,000 crore. “With National Edible Oil Mission-Oil Palm, the country has taken a pledge for self-reliance in edible oil, and more than Rs 11,000 crore will be invested in the cooking oil ecosystem,” he said, adding that small farmers are now being given utmost priority. 

On the government bid to work on self-reliance in edible oil, he said it will be ensured that farmers get all the facilities, from quality seeds to technology. Referring to the upcoming 75th Independence Day, he said  it was an opportunity for new resolutions. “We have to take this opportunity to decide where we want to see India in the coming 25 years. ...Our agriculture and our farmers have a big role in determining the condition of India in 2047, when the country completes 100 years of independence,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers PM Modi farmers PM Kisan Nidhi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp