STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Snooping row: Defence ministry didn’t buy Pegasus. So, who did?

In its first response to the Pegasus snoopgate controversy, the Ministry of Defence on Monday said it did not have any transaction with Israel-based NSO Group, which owns the spyware.

Published: 10th August 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Pegasus spying, spyware, privacy

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In its first response to the Pegasus snoopgate controversy, the Ministry of Defence on Monday said it did not have any transaction with Israel-based NSO Group, which owns the spyware.

The clarification came from Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in response to a question by CPI’s Rajya Sabha member V Sivadasan.

“Ministry of Defence has not had transaction with NSO Group technologies,” he said in a brief written statement.

Sivadasan had bundled the question along with others on expenditure incurred by the defence ministry. When the controversy first broke,

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had in Parliament dismissed media reports on the use of the software to snoop on Indians, saying the allegations were aimed at maligning Indian democracy. 

With the defence ministry washing its hands of the military grade cyber weapon, the question is who procured it, since over 1,000 Indian mobile numbers were on the list of possible targets.

Also, a few of the instruments were found infected by Pegasus.

NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance software company, has been under increasing attack following allegations that its Pegasus phone spyware was used for surveillance on journalists, activists and political leaders in several countries including India.

NSO has denied any wrongdoing.

The opposition parties have been targeting the central government over the snooping row and disrupting proceedings in Parliament since it met on July 19 for the Monsoon session.

The opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the Pegasus issue in parliament, claiming it has national security implications.

IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had dismissed media reports on the use of Pegasus software to snoop on Indians, saying the allegations levelled just ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament were aimed at maligning Indian democracy.

In a suo motu statement in Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw had said that with several checks and balances being in place, "any sort of illegal surveillance" by unauthorised persons is not possible in India.

The controversy erupted after an investigation by a global media consortium based on leaked targeting data claimed evidence that the military-grade malware from the NSO Group was being used to spy on politicians, journalists, human rights activists and others.

In his reply, Bhatt also said that an allocation of Rs 4,04,364 crore was made to the defence ministry in the budget estimate (BE) stage in 2018-19 and the expenditure made during that fiscal by the ministry was Rs 4,03,459 crore.

The minister said that an outlay of Rs 4,31,010 crore was made at the BE stage in 2019-20 while expenditure against the allocation was Rs 4,51,902 crore.

In 2020-21, the defence ministry incurred an expenditure of Rs 4,85,726 crore as against an allocation of Rs 4,71,378 crore at the BE stage, he said.

The percentage of allocation to the defence ministry out of the total budget of the central government for 2018-19 was 16.56 percent while it was 15.47 percent in 2019-20 and 15.49 percent in 2020-21, according to the minister.

Bhatt said an amount of Rs 45,705 crore was spent in 2018-19 on procurement from foreign sources while the figure for 2019-20 was 47,961.47 crore.

The ministry spent Rs 53,118 crore in procurement from foreign countries in 2020-21.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Bhatt Pegasus Pegasus row Snooping row Defence Ministry
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp