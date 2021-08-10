STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Rajouri travelled to Pakistan on Indian passport in 2018: Police

Two terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Rajouri district.

Published: 10th August 2021 04:04 PM

Indian Army soldiers patrol Line of Control LOC in Rajouri district. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Police on Tuesday said one of the two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district last week had travelled to Pakistan on a valid Indian passport in February 2018.

Two terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Rajouri district on Friday.

"One of the terrorists (who was killed in the encounter) has been identified as Ramees Ahmad Tantray son of Mohd Yusuf Tantray, of Ramnagri (Shopian district). He had travelled to Pakistan on a valid Indian passport in February 2018," Rajouri SP Sheema Nabi Qasba, who led the operation, said.

She said Ramees was not known to have returned thereafter.

"Further verification of this is in process," the SP said, adding that the identity of the second terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

On August 6, information was received by the Jammu and Kashmir Police about the presence of a group of terrorists in Pangai village.

A joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

During the search, the joint party came in close contact with terrorists who started firing upon the search party, which retaliated effectively, in which two terrorists were successfully neutralised.

Two AK-47 rifles with nine magazines and 232 rounds, four grenades, ammunition pouches, batteries, bandages, pills and other materials were recovered.

In this regard, an FIR was registered at Thanamandi police station.

