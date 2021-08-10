STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two rape victims die in Haryana after four men force them to drink insecticide

The accused, aged between 22 and 25 years, are migrant workers and lived in a rented room next to the girls.

Published: 10th August 2021 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 09:34 PM

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Two minor sisters were allegedly raped and killed by four men who forced them to consume an insecticide at a village in Haryana's Sonipat, police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law and all the four accused have been arrested, SHO of Kundli police station Ravi Kumar said over the phone.

The accused, aged between 22 and 25 years, are migrant workers and lived in a rented room next to the girls.

The girls aged 14 and 16 used to live with their mother, who works as a labourer.

On the intervening night of August 5 and 6, the accused forcibly entered their home and threatened their mother.

The four men raped the two sisters and they later made them consume an insecticide, the SHO said.

As the condition of the girls started deteriorating, the accused asked their mother to tell the police that her daughters had been bitten by a snake.

Kumar said the girls were rushed to a hospital in Delhi, where one of the two girls was declared dead by doctors and her sister died during treatment.

"Fearing for her life, initially the mother of the girls had told hospital authorities too that the two sisters had been bitten by a snake," the SHO said.

"However, as we had suspicions, we questioned the woman intensely and she broke down telling the real story," he said, adding that the postmortem report confirmed sexual assault and poisoning.

He said the police swung into action immediately and the four accused were nabbed on Tuesday.

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old girl from Gurgaon committed suicide, with her family alleging that a youth used to harass and stalk her.

SHO of Pataudi police station Deepak Sandhu said the girl had committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling at her home on August 6.

He said her family had lodged a complaint with the police later alleging that a youth used to harass her.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on, Sandhu added.

