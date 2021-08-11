STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anurag Thakur says Congress MP's conduct in Rajya Sabha shameful, likens it to Red Fort vandalism

He also lashed out at Congress and other opposition parties over the disruption of the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Published: 11th August 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 01:14 PM

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday likened the unruly behaviour of Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa in the Rajya Sabha to the January 26 vandalism at the Red Fort and said throwing a file at the Chair in the House was a "shameful" incident.

He also lashed out at Congress and other opposition parties over the disruption of the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, saying those who have been sent to Parliament by people to raise their issues are resorting to unruly behaviour.

Bajwa was on Tuesday seen throwing an official file at the Chair in the Rajya Sabha after climbing the table occupied by officials during the protest by opposition members when the House was to commence a discussion on farmers' issues.

"Throwing a file at the Chair after climbing the table was a shameful incident," Thakur told reporters.

"If someone takes pride in resorting to such an act, I feel that the shameful incidents of January 26 are being repeated," he added.

Bajwa on Tuesday said he had no regrets about creating ruckus in the Rajya Sabha and was ready to face any action for raising his voice against the farm laws.

"I have no regrets. I will do this 100 times again if the government does not give us an opportunity to discuss the three black anti-agriculture laws," he had told PTI.

