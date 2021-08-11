STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Apathy: Jharkhand women hockey trainees deprived diet allowance for 17 months

The girls were sent back home in April, 2020, after the outbreak of Covid-19, and since then their struggle to stay fit has been real.

Published: 11th August 2021 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Rice, salt and onions form the diet budding hockey stars groomed by three academies run by the Jharkhand Sports Authority (JSA) subsist on.

While the Indian women’s team’s exploits in the Olympics have reignited the nation’s interest in hockey, those saddled with the task of bettering their show have not received their diet allowance for 17 months.

Deepti Kullu & others have not received
diet allowance for 17 months | Express

The JSA runs three hockey academies for girls — two in Ranchi and one in Simdega. Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan, members of the Olympic team, are products of these academies.

The three academies have on their rolls 75 prospective national players, all from rural backgrounds and completely dependent on government aid for nutritious diet.

They used to get Rs 175 a day as diet allowance before the pandemic set in.

The girls were sent back home in April, 2020, after the outbreak of Covid-19, and since then their struggle to stay fit has been real.

According to Deepti Kullu from Simdega,

“It is really a challenge to stay fit in this hour of crisis. I have not received my diet allowance in 17 months. My poor family cannot spare money for my diet,” she said, but exuded confidence that this crisis would not break her determination.

Illi Tirkey of Koromia village under Thethaitanger Block in Simdega, has a similar story of deprivation to share.

“Mine is a farming family. Two square meals is a luxury at the best of times, and a special diet in times of such crisis is nearly impossible without government suppor,” says Illi, who has been working as a labourer since returning from the academy.

To soak in the pressure during the 70 minutes on the field, a player has to be mentally, psychologically and physically fit.  

However, the 70 minutes on the field is always the outcome of proper training, coaches say.

The players need milk, eggs, pulses, vegetables, meat, fish and fruits to get the right amount of calcium and protein. If denied, they may not develop the desired strength and stamina.

“While other centres have cleared dues to players, these 75 girls have not been lucky,” said Pratima Barwa, coach at Residential Girls Hockley Training Center in Simdega.

Minister of tourism, sports and youth affairs Hafizul Hassan assured to sort out the matter soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Sports Authority Salima Tete Nikki Pradhan Women's Hockey
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp