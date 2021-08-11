Bhopal diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Covid orphan emerges as CBSE Class X joint topper

Sixteen-year-old Bhopal girl Vanisha Pathak, who lost her parents to Covid-19 in May, 2021, has secured 99.8% in CBSE Class X examination, emerging as the joint topper in the state capital with two other students. The teenager’s parents – financial advisor Jeetendra Kumar Pathak and government school teacher mother Seema Pathak – succumbed to Covid-triggered complications in May, leaving behind daughter Vanisha and 10-year-old son Vivan. The two children are now living with their college professor maternal uncle Ashok Kumar and aunt Dr Bhavna Sharma.

MLA raises series of demands on cow protection

Congress turncoat and MP minister HS Dang has raised a series of demands for promoting cow conservation in the state. On a visit to Barwani as the district’s minister in-charge, Dang said on Monday, “It’s everyone’s duty to protect cows. Every farmer should rear a cow, while any land should only get registered in a farmer’s name if he owns cattle. Every government employee, whose salary is more than Rs 25,000, should contribute Rs 500 monthly to cow shelters. Such provisions should be made in the law that ensures that individuals rearing cows alone should be allowed to contest elections.” Dang, now a BJP MLA, was among the 22 Congress legislators who pulled down the Kamal Nath government in March 2020.

MP girl in new-look Indian squad for World Archery Championship

Twenty-year-old promising compound archer Muskan Kirar would be part of the new look Indian archery squad that would compete in the Yankton World Archery Championship slated from September 19-26. The Jabalpur-based archer will be among the three women archers in the women section of the compound team, which also include Jyothi Surekha Vennam (PSPB) and Priya Gurjar (Rajasthan). Two- time

Asia Cup champion, Muskan has under her belt two gold medals, six silver medals and three bronze medals.

Receding floodwater leaves behind hoard of coins

Receding floodwaters of the Sindh river in Ashok Nagar district of MP’s Gwalior-Chambal region have left behind a trove of British era silver coins for the residents of the villages. Hordes of people can be seen flocking to the riverbank in Pachawali of Shivpuri district in search of the silver coins. Visuals of villagers returning with the silver coins (including Rs 1 coins dating between 1814 and 1862) have gone viral on social media. Confirming the development, sub divisional police officer Amarnath Verma said a force has been deployed to the riverbank to prevent villagers from venturing near the river, which could still be dangerous. The floods have left behind a trail of destruction in the region, with many villages losing bridges and other infra.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com