STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bill for privatisation of state-run general insurance companies gets Parliament nod

The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 2.

Published: 11th August 2021 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A bill to allow privatisation of state-run general insurance companies got parliamentary assent on Wednesday after Rajya Sabha passed it with a voice vote amid tearing of papers and vociferous protest by opposition parties.

The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 2.

The upper house passed the legislation with a voice vote in the din, in a matter of minutes, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman not replying to points raised by MPs briefly.

Opposition members from TMC to DMK to Left parties opposed the bill and some wanted it to be referred to a select committee but the motion was rejected by a voice vote after which they indulged in slogan-shouting, stormed into the well, tore papers and moved dangerously close to the presiding officer's chair.

Rajya Sabha personnel were deployed around the presiding officer and the house table to prevent repeat of Tuesday's ugly scenes when some MPs had climbed on the table.

The bill was taken in the upper house soon after it passed the Constitutional amendment bill regarding OBC list.

The Constitution amendment bill was passed after a nearly five-hour discussion in an amicable settings in the House, which otherwise had witnessed disruptions since the start of the monsoon session on July 19.

However, moods changed soon after the passage of the OBC related bill, and Opposition returned to the Well of the House leading to a brief adjournment.

The chair was forced to adjourn the proceedings as opposition kept raising slogans and threw papers in the air.

When the House re-assembled at 6.26 pm, some MPs spoke briefly on the insurance bill amid uproar, while speakers from the opposition benches chose not to.

In the meanwhile, Tiruchi Siva (DMK) moved a motion to send the bill to a select committee of the Rajya Sabha, but it was rejected by a voice-vote.

The bill was passed amid the ruckus even as the Finance Minister did not dwell on the bill.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the general insurance amendment bill, it seeks to remove the requirement that the central government should hold not less than 51 per cent of the equity capital in a specified insurer.

To provide for greater private participation in the public sector insurance companies, enhance insurance penetration and social protection, better secure the interests of policyholders and contribute to faster growth of the economy, it has become necessary to amend certain provisions of the act, according to the bill.

The finance minister in the Budget 2021-22 had announced a big-ticket privatisation agenda which included two public sector banks and one general insurance company.

There are four general insurance companies in the public sector - National Insurance Company Limited, New India Assurance Company Limited, Oriental Insurance Company Limited and the United India Insurance Company Limited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parliament General Insurance Business Amendment Bill Insurance Companies
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp