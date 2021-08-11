Congress to hold protest against Modi government over 'atrocities' against Dalits

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Scheduled Caste (SC) department of the Congress will hold a protest on Thursday over the alleged rise in "atrocities" against Dalits and non-implementation of measures to protect them by the BJP-led central government.

In a statement, the Congress' SC department chairman Nitin Raut alleged that the Modi government has been slashing allocations for the welfare of Dalits in the annual budgets, stopping and delaying scholarships.

"Since the Bharatiya Janata Party government has come to power at the Centre, the total number of atrocities and cases of violence against Dalits and other marginalised communities have sharply increased," the statement alleged.

"We will raise these critical issues and demand answers directly from PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah. 'Halla Bol' protest will be held on 12th August 2021 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Jantar Mantar, Delhi," Raut said.