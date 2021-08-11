STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India cross 52 crore: Health ministry

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6.

Published: 11th August 2021

A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida.

A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed the 52 crore-mark, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

India took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore.

It then took 45 days to cross the 20 crore-mark, and 29 days more to reach 30 crore.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6.

ALSO READ | 1,317 bed-ridden people given Covid vaccine in Mumbai, no case of adverse reaction: BMC tells HC

It surpassed the 51 crore-mark on August 9.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 eligible to be vaccinated from May 1.

