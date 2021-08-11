Express Impact: Gloom seems to end for Blind cricket champ Naresh Tumda as Gujarat government intervenes

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: A day after The New Indian Express detailed the travails of Naresh Tumda, who was part of the Blind Cricket Team that lifted the 2018 World Cup by trouncing Pakistan in the final, help started pouring in for the visually-impaired cricketer on Tuesday.

Naresh Tumda reportedly received a phone call from the Gujarat government, offering a job in the next two-three days.

Besides, he was approached by Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar’s Champs Foundation and actor Sonu Sood’s office.

Talking to TNIE over the phone, Naresh Tumda (29) confirmed he received a call from Gandhinagar, advising him to submit an application for a government job.

“The local government officials also came to my place in Navasari and collected applications and documents. They also asked me to email the application and said that I shall receive a good news in two- three days,” Tumda said.

Champs Foundations’s representative Raghuvendra Rao said they were in touch with Tumda and might issue a monthly stipend after due verification. Tumda said he received a call from actor Sonu Sood’s office, too, enquiring about his needs.

“I told them I did not want cash. I have played for the country, not money. I want a respectable government job,” Tumda claimed.

Tumda had been running from pillar to post for a government job, but to no avail.

“There are eight other struggling players like me, who represented India globally. After my story appeared in the newspaper, they, too, were approached by officials,” he said.

Tumda was part of the Indian cricket team that won the Blind Cricket World Cup in 2018 by beating Pakistan in Sharjah.

Tumda was a talented cricketer, who started playing at the age of five. In 2014, he was selected for the Gujarat team, following which he got a call to the national team.