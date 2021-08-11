STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Express Impact: Gloom seems to end for Blind cricket champ Naresh Tumda as Gujarat government intervenes

Talking to TNIE over the phone, Naresh Tumda (29) confirmed he received a call from Gandhinagar, advising him to submit an application for a government job. 

Published: 11th August 2021 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Indian blind cricketer Naresh Tumda

Indian blind cricketer Naresh Tumda (Photo | ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  A day after The New Indian Express detailed the travails of Naresh Tumda, who was part of the Blind Cricket Team that lifted the 2018 World Cup by trouncing Pakistan in the final, help started pouring in for the visually-impaired cricketer on Tuesday.

Naresh Tumda reportedly received a phone call from the Gujarat government, offering a job in the next two-three days.

Besides, he was approached by Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar’s Champs Foundation and actor Sonu Sood’s office.

Talking to TNIE over the phone, Naresh Tumda (29) confirmed he received a call from Gandhinagar, advising him to submit an application for a government job. 

“The local government officials also came to my place in Navasari and collected applications and documents. They also asked me to email the application and said that I shall receive a good news in two- three days,” Tumda said.

Champs Foundations’s representative Raghuvendra Rao said they were in touch with Tumda and might issue a monthly stipend after due verification. Tumda said he received a call from actor Sonu Sood’s office, too, enquiring about his needs. 

“I told them I did not want cash. I have played for the country, not money. I want a respectable government job,” Tumda claimed.

Tumda had been running from pillar to post for a government job, but to no avail.

“There are eight other struggling players like me, who represented India globally. After my story appeared in the newspaper, they, too, were approached by officials,” he said.

Tumda was part of the Indian cricket team that won the Blind Cricket World Cup in 2018 by beating Pakistan in Sharjah.

Tumda was a talented cricketer, who started playing at the age of five. In 2014, he was selected for the Gujarat team, following which he got a call to the  national team.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naresh Tumda Blind Cricket Team 2018 World Cup Champs Foundation
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp