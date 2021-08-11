STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four killed, 20 hurt as vehicle falls into gorge in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district

Badole said the vehicle, carrying around 30 people, reversed and rolled down into the gorge after the driver lost control.

Published: 11th August 2021 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes

By PTI

BARWANI: Four persons, including two minors, were killed and 20 others injured when a pickup vehicle carrying them fell into a gorge in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, police said.

The accident occurred around noon on a mountainous road when a group of devotees was going to Nagalwadi temple located on a hill, about 65km from the district headquarters, Yashwant Badole, Nagalwadi police station in-charge, told PTI.

The injured and deceased are residents of Jamaniya and Talwai villages of neighbouring Dhar district, he said.

Badole said the vehicle, carrying around 30 people, reversed and rolled down into the gorge after the driver lost control.

One person died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital in Barwani, he said.

The deceased included a 16-year-old girl and a boy aged 12.

A 20-year-old man and a woman aged 35 were the other two who died in the accident, the police officer said.

Police have registered a case against the vehicle driver, who is yet to be arrested, Badole said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barwani Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh accident Barwani accident
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp