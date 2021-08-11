STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand Government plans grand welcome for Olympians Nikki Pradhan and Salima Tete

The two Olympians at his residence giving them Rs 50 lakh each along with a 3000 square feet house, a scooty, laptops, and smartphones

Published: 11th August 2021

Indian women's hockey star Salima Tete

Indian women's hockey star Salima Tete (Photo | AP)

By Mukesh Ranjan 
Express News Service

RANCHI: The State Government has planned a grand welcome for Nikki Pradhan and Salima Tete, who made Jharkhand proud by being a part of Indian Women’s Hockey Team which represented India in the Tokyo Olympics.

Minister of Tourism, Sports and Youth affairs Hafizul Hassan will be there to receive them at Ranchi Airport from where he will escort the two Olympians to the official residence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

“Chief Minister Hemant Soren will felicitate the two Olympians at his residence giving them Rs 50 lakh each along with a 3000 square feet house, a scooty, laptops, and smartphones,” said the Minister.

He will be there at Ranchi Airport to receive them, he added.

According to Hassan, they have planned a bit to promote sports talent in Jharkhand and will be bringing coaches from outside the Country.

“As there is a lot of talent, we are making efforts to promote them in Jharkhand. Talks are on to provide best coaching to our players for which some of the coaches from foreign countries are also being contacted for Hockey, Football and Athletics,” said Hassan.

There is no dearth of talent in Jharkhand and hence they will be provided all possible support and facilities to enhance their talent, he added.

Notably, the Jharkhand Government had earlier announced before the start of the Olympics that two crore rupees would be given to the players of the State for winning gold, one crore for winning silver and Rs 50 lakh for winning bronze. The Indian women’s team could not win the battle for bronze but, for the better performance of the daughters of Jharkhand, the Government modified its earlier decision to give 50-50 lakh rupees to all the players of Jharkhand in the Indian women's hockey team and convert their ancestral houses into a pucca house.

