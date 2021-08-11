STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala says it's making 'earnest' efforts to end the dowry menace

The government said it is also taking steps to achieve the objectives that no torture demanding dowry or dowry death happens in our society.

Published: 11th August 2021 09:09 PM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that it is making earnest efforts to end the dowry menace and to book the culprits in the dowry death cases.

The government said it is also taking steps to achieve the objectives that no torture demanding dowry or dowry death happens in the society.

The state government also agrees with the petitioner that the 'system of dowry' has taken the lives of several innocent women, from all strata of society. Nevertheless, the state government cannot agree with the allegation made by the petitioner that the lackadaisical attitude of the government and its machinery is the root cause for this misfortune.

ALSO READ | Dowry given as ‘gift’ and ‘will’ in Kerala, 212 lives lost in 13 years

The government pointed out that during the period from June 30, 2021, to July 13, 2021, when the regional dowry prohibition officers started functioning, only a few complaints were received. That itself shows the lack of interest shown by the affected parties and by the society, at large, to bring dowry-related issues.

The state filed the affidavit in response to a petition filed by educationalist Indira Rajan, Perumbavoor, Ernakulam, seeking a direction to implement the Act and the Rules framed to prohibit the dowry system in its letter and spirit to eradicate the menace from the society.  

