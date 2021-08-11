STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kerala was provided 60% more than proposed allocation of Covid vaccine in July: Centre 


The state was entitled to an allocation of 39,02,580 vaccine doses. However, the state was supplied with 61,36,720 doses in July, the Centre said.

Published: 11th August 2021 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that Kerala was provided 61,36,720 doses of Covid vaccine in the month of July which was about 60% more than the proposed allocation for the month.

Assistant Solicitor General P Vijayakumar submitted that due to the enhanced supplies, the state has vaccinated 55% of its eligible population with the first dose as compared to 42% coverage at the national level. As per vaccine allocation for the month of July 2021 based on the pro-rata population, the state was entitled to an allocation of 39,02,580 vaccine doses. However, the state was supplied with 61,36,720 doses in July.

The Union government filed the affidavit in response to petitions challenging the implementation of the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National Covid Vaccination strategy which according to the petitioners provides for a differential pricing between Central and State governments.

The petitioners alleged that the supply of vaccines is not adequate in Kerala and if a sufficient quantity of vaccine is given, the majority of the people in the age group of 18 to 45 years will be vaccinated as a preventive measure. The court had flayed the Union government in the order issued on July 4 and observed that the Centre has not filed any detailed statement about the modalities of the supply of vaccines to the states, particularly Kerala where there is an increase in Covid-19 cases. The court will consider the case on Thursday along with similar petitions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Kerala vaccination Kerala vaccine quota Kerala vaccine supply
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp