Kerala was provided 60% more than proposed allocation of Covid vaccine in July: Centre 

KOCHI: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that Kerala was provided 61,36,720 doses of Covid vaccine in the month of July which was about 60% more than the proposed allocation for the month.

Assistant Solicitor General P Vijayakumar submitted that due to the enhanced supplies, the state has vaccinated 55% of its eligible population with the first dose as compared to 42% coverage at the national level. As per vaccine allocation for the month of July 2021 based on the pro-rata population, the state was entitled to an allocation of 39,02,580 vaccine doses. However, the state was supplied with 61,36,720 doses in July.

The Union government filed the affidavit in response to petitions challenging the implementation of the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National Covid Vaccination strategy which according to the petitioners provides for a differential pricing between Central and State governments.

The petitioners alleged that the supply of vaccines is not adequate in Kerala and if a sufficient quantity of vaccine is given, the majority of the people in the age group of 18 to 45 years will be vaccinated as a preventive measure. The court had flayed the Union government in the order issued on July 4 and observed that the Centre has not filed any detailed statement about the modalities of the supply of vaccines to the states, particularly Kerala where there is an increase in Covid-19 cases. The court will consider the case on Thursday along with similar petitions.