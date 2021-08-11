STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra company starts human trials of drug aimed at mild, moderate cases of Covid

There has been no reaction from the Indian Council of Medical Research, the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research, on the drug project.

Published: 11th August 2021 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

The study was observed within a period of nine to ten months starting from March 2020 on 42 patients with COVID-19 GBS.

The drug project started as an idea to check if we can use Covid anti-bodies to help a patient. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A company in western Maharashtra has started human trials of a drug targeted at mild and moderately infected coronavirus patients, a top official said.

The company is hopeful of launching the product by the year-end after completing all the phases of trials, the official said.

World's largest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) is the sponsor of the Pune-headquartered iSERA Biological Pvt Ltd's drug project, which began soon after COVID-19 hit Indian shores.

The company's primary activity is the manufacturing of antiserum products for snakebites and rabies, and it is using the same process for development of the anti-Covid drug as well, its director Pratap Deshmukh told PTI.

ALSO READ | 1,317 bed-ridden people given Covid vaccine in Mumbai, no case of adverse reaction: BMC tells HC

He did not disclose the investment by his company and SII in the drug development.

There has been no reaction from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research, on the drug project.

“The drug project started as an idea to check if we can use Covid anti-bodies to help a patient.

It was followed up with pre-clinical studies, analyzing neutralizing values and animal studies,” he said.

The results so far have been encouraging, he said, adding the company will be able to deliver the drug at a tenth of the cost charged by the alternative produced by pharma major Roche.

ALSO READ | How will COVID vaccines work on compromised immune systems? Here's what we know

Deshmukh said his company got the test license from the Drugs Controller General of India in April 2020 and SII came on board in June the same year, helping with the supply of antigens, he said.

These antigens are given to horses, who develop antibodies, using which the drug is manufactured after a purification process, he added.

This is a tested process used for over a century in making anti-venoms, Deshmukh said.

The ‘polyclonal cocktail' being developed by iSERA will be safer than Roche's monoclonal cocktail, he claimed.

While SII will be holding the intellectual property being the sponsor, iSERA will be a partner, Deshmukh said.

The safety of the drug is being established during the human trials, after which the company will begin the second and third phase to establish its efficacy and define the dosage to ultimately seek an emergency use authorisation, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in India Covid 19 Pandemic Covid 19 Vaccine Fighting Covid
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp