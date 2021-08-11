STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monsoon session: Floor leaders of Opposition parties to meet on Wednesday

The meeting will be held at the Chamber of Leader of Opposition of Rajya Sabha at 10 am today.

Published: 11th August 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 11:45 AM

Parliament

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition leaders from various parties, including the Congress, the DMK and the Trinamool Congress, met on Wednesday to evolve a joint strategy on the Pegasus snooping row and other issues.

About 14 parties were represented at the meeting held in the chamber of leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, opposition sources said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also attended the discussions.

The parties whose leaders were present at the meeting also included the Samajwadi Party, the Shiv Sena, the National Conference, the NCP, CPM, RJD, CPI, IUML, RSP, VCK,and the LJD.

Besides, Punjab MPs from the Congress and the Akali Dal staged a protest in Parliament complex in support of farmers seeking a repeal of the new agri laws.

The Lok Sabha functioned normally for the first time on Tuesday when members of the opposition participated in the discussion on the Constitution Amendment bill to allow states to have their own lists of OBCs.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the Pegasus snooping issue and have been disrupting the proceedings of the House for the past three weeks in support of their demand.

Rajya Sabha Lok Sabha Monsoon session
