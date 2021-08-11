STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nine properties of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir restored to original owners: Govt tells Parliament

Union Minister of State for Home said as per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, after the abrogation of Article 370, a total of 520 migrants have returned to Kashmir

Published: 11th August 2021 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai speaks in Lok Sabha during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is taking steps to restore ancestral properties of Kashmiri Hindu migrants who had to run away from Kashmir in the wake of terrorist violence there and so far nine properties have been given back to the rightful and original owners, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said under the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997, District Magistrates (DMs) of concerned districts in Jammu and Kashmir are the legal custodians of the immovable properties of the migrants, who take suo motto action on eviction proceedings in cases of encroachment, while the migrants can also request DMs in such cases.

ALSO READ | Only two persons bought two properties in J&K post Article 370 abrogation: Government to Parliament

“Regarding restoration of properties to its rightful and original owner, nine properties have been restored, as per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said in a written reply to a question.

Rai said as per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, after the abrogation of Article 370, a total of 520 migrants have returned to Kashmir for taking up the jobs under the Prime Minister's Development Package-2015.

Replying to another question, the minister said after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, all provisions of the Constitution have been made applicable to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which necessitated changes in existing laws in J-K by Adaptation Orders so as to conform with the provisions of the Constitution.

He said as per the adapted land laws of Jammu and Kashmir, the government may, by notification in the official gazette, allow transfer of land for public purposes such as education, healthcare and charitable purpose.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Nityanand Rai
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp