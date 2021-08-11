STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'No early Assembly polls in Goa': CM Pramod Sawant quashes rumours

Speculations were rife about early polls after the ruling BJP began its statewide campaign on Tuesday.

Published: 11th August 2021 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday ruled out speculations about early Assembly elections in the coastal state.

The state Assembly polls are due in February next year.

Sawant and state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade will tour the state in the next fortnight.

Sawant and state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade will tour the state in the next fortnight.

"There is no possibility of early elections. The polls will be held on time in February next year, not before that," the chief minister told reporters in Panaji.

In the 40-member state Assembly, the BJP currently has 27 MLAs, while the opposition Congress has five legislators.

Besides, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) has three MLAs, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and NCP - one each, while there are also three Independents in the House.

Meanwhile, Sawant congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the passage of the Constitution amendment bill to restore the power of states to make their own OBC lists in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, saying this shows the Centre's commitment towards social welfare.

