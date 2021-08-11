Punjab Congress truce on thin ice, Amarinder complains to Sonia about Sidhu

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH : The tussle between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu continues, with the former meeting Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday and complaining about Sidhu’s criticism of his government.

The meeting came after Sidhu targeted the Punjab government over inaction against SAD leader Bikram Majithia and others allegedly involved in a 2018 drug case. Sources said Amarinder told Sonia that Sidhu’s criticism of the government does not go well for smooth functioning.

The party high command reportedly told the CM that they should work together.

“I believe that the Congress president has advised that the state government and organisation have to walk together and both of them have to work within their respective limits, but by cooperatng with each other,” said Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat.

The two party leaders also discussed a sheduled cabinet reshuffle in the state. Sources said that in the meeting that lasted an hour, an 18-point agenda was given by the high command to the state government, which includes taking action against the drugs and transport mafia and those involved in the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib.

This was Amarinder’s first meeting with the Sonia after Sidhu’s elevation as Punjab Congress president. The Sidhu camp has been stepping up pressure on Amarinder over implementing the 18-point agenda.

Also, their was talk of a possible cabinet reshuffle in the state and Amarinder reportedly discussed potential candidates. But this was later denied by Congress leaders who said that cabinet reshuffle was not discussed at all.

Rawat was also present in the meeting. He said that deliberations focused on progress made on the 18 points. He said that Amarinder gave his version on progress.

He also said that nothing on reshuffle was discussed. Amarinder’s media adviser tweeted, “Met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi this evening to discuss various state-related issues. Spent extremely satisfying one hour with her.’’