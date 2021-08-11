STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rheumatoid drug safe to treat moderate to severe Covid-19 cases, but not available in India

However, doctors say that since the drug is not available in India and has to be imported, it may not be practical in our country’s context. 

Published: 11th August 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

India and the world are facing a vaccine crunch since the second and third waves are rising faster than the inoculation rate.
By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A study in The Lancet has shown that the use of the drug Anakinra might improve the prognosis of patients with moderate to severe Covid-19. C-reactive protein (CRP) concentrations (inflammation), lymphopenia (reduced level of lymphocyte blood cells) and mortality was significantly lower in patients treated with this drug. 

The study concluded that the drug could be a safe, anti-inflammatory treatment option to reduce mortality risk in patients admitted to hospital with moderate to severe Covid-19 pneumonia, especially in the presence of signs of hyper inflammation such as CRP concentrations higher than 100mg/L.

At Rainbow Children’s Hospital and Aster CMI Hospital, the drug was imported to be used in kids who recovered from Covid-19 and developed MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children).

Dr Chandrika Bhat, consultant, Pediatric Rheumatology Services, Rainbow Hospital, said the drug is expensive and 28 injections have to be procured in one go.

“Anakinra may have a role in Covid-19 associated hyper inflammation. However, it is not as easily accessible as Tocilizumab, Baricitinib and steroids, therefore, there may not be much demand in India. If available, it could have been an option. If more random controlled trials are done, perhaps over time it may become part of treatment, but availability is a limiting factor. As of now, Tocilizumab has more randomised controlled trials and evidence to back it than Anakinra.”

Ravindra Mehta, Senior Consultant and HoD, Pulmonology and Interventional Pulmonology, Apollo Speciality Hospitals, said, “The cost of Anakinra is on the higher side, which would make it difficult to procure. We have drugs like Tocilizumab, Itolizumab, Baricitinib, which we have used in the treatment of Covid patients. These have shown good results and we can stock up on these drugs for the predicted third wave.”

