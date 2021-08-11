STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Seven injured in grenade attack by terrorists in Srinagar's Hari Singh High street

While the injured were shifted to the nearby SMHS hospital, a combined search for the terrorists was launched by the police, CRPF and SSB.

Published: 11th August 2021 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

grenade

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  At least seven civilians were injured when terrorists lobbed a grenade at a vehicle belonging to paramilitary forces at Hari Singh High street in Srinagar on Tuesday.

While the injured were shifted to the nearby SMHS hospital, a combined search for the terrorists was launched by the police, CRPF and SSB.

The attack took place despite heightened security in Srinagar as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was present in the city and had earlier addressed party workers in Congress headquarters here.

A few hours after the grenade attack, police claimed to have arrested a journalist, Adil from Pampore in Pulwama, along with two grenades in the heart of the city.

“#Journo-#terrorist Adil from Pampore Pulwama #arrested along with 02 #grenades in the heart of #Srinagar City. More arrests are expected. #Investigation going on. Further details shall follow,” tweeted Kashmir police from its official handle.

Meanwhile, J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh said 57 Kashmiri youth, who travelled to PoK in 2017-18 on valid visas, have joined terrorists and 17 of them have been killed in encounters.

“They joined terror groups there. Among them, 17 infiltrated in the Valley and were killed in various encounters while 13 are still active in Kashmir,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hari Singh High street CRPF SSB Srinagar Grenade Attack
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp