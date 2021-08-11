Seven injured in grenade attack by terrorists in Srinagar's Hari Singh High street

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: At least seven civilians were injured when terrorists lobbed a grenade at a vehicle belonging to paramilitary forces at Hari Singh High street in Srinagar on Tuesday.

While the injured were shifted to the nearby SMHS hospital, a combined search for the terrorists was launched by the police, CRPF and SSB.

The attack took place despite heightened security in Srinagar as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was present in the city and had earlier addressed party workers in Congress headquarters here.

A few hours after the grenade attack, police claimed to have arrested a journalist, Adil from Pampore in Pulwama, along with two grenades in the heart of the city.

“#Journo-#terrorist Adil from Pampore Pulwama #arrested along with 02 #grenades in the heart of #Srinagar City. More arrests are expected. #Investigation going on. Further details shall follow,” tweeted Kashmir police from its official handle.

Meanwhile, J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh said 57 Kashmiri youth, who travelled to PoK in 2017-18 on valid visas, have joined terrorists and 17 of them have been killed in encounters.

“They joined terror groups there. Among them, 17 infiltrated in the Valley and were killed in various encounters while 13 are still active in Kashmir,” he said.