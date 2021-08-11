STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Seven students of medical college in Chhattisgarh suspended for ragging

Some students belonging to the 2019 batch were allegedly subjected to ragging by seniors students, Dr Painkara said.

Published: 11th August 2021 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Ragging

After an inquiry, seven students were suspended for one year. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAGDALPUR: Seven students of a government-run medical college in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur have been suspended for one year for alleged ragging, the institute's dean said on Wednesday.

The students against whom action was taken belong to 2016, 2017 and 2018 batches of the MBBS course, said Dr U S Painkara, dean of the Late Baliram Kashyap Memorial Govt Medical College.

"The action was taken following a complaint by junior students," he said.

The alleged incident took place on the night of August 8.

Some students belonging to the 2019 batch were allegedly subjected to ragging by seniors students, Dr Painkara said.

One of the junior students filed an online complaint with the Anti-Ragging Central Committee in Delhi which asked the anti-ragging committee of the college to take necessary action, he said.

After an inquiry, seven students were suspended for one year.

No police complaint was made in connection with the incident, the dean said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp