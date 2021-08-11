Union Health Minister hits back at Delhi govt for not sharing data on oxygen deaths

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandawiya on Wednesday hit back at the Delhi government, saying that it was asked to share data on deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second Covid-19 wave, but did not do so.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had on Tuesday said that his government had not received any letter from the Centre inquiring about deaths due to the oxygen crisis.

“Here is the copy of the mail sent by my the ministry to the Delhi government on July 26. It’s not too late yet!” tweeted Mandwiya. “You can send the data till August 13 so that we can answer to the Parliament. Please review with your officers and send the necessary data as soon as possible,” he also wrote.

The Union minister also shared a copy of the question asked in Parliament, which not only sought the number of such deaths but also whether any inquiry was ordered into such deaths and action taken against people accused of hoarding medicine and oxygen in this crucial period.

On Tuesday, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union health ministry, had said in a press briefing that only one state has till now reported a “suspected” death due to oxygen shortage while others, in their replies have not mentioned any such mishaps.

Reacting to the Union minister’s statement, Sisodia on Wednesday evening said the Centre gave only 12-14 hours to the Delhi government to furnish data on deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second Covid-19 wave.

In the communication received by the Delhi government on July 26, the Centre gave time till noon of the next day to file the data, a mere 12-14 hours time frame, Sisodia said in response to Mandawiya’s tweet.

Sisodia claimed the time given till August 13 was not mentioned in Centre’s letter.

“It was never mentioned that the data can be submitted by August 13. If there is any such letter that says so, then it must be shown by the Centre,” Sisodia said in a statement.The Delhi government will “soon” submit a report to the Centre on the issue of deaths due to oxygen shortage in Delhi, he added.