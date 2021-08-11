UP Backward Classes Commission to recommend inclusion of 39 more castes in OBC list

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After the passage of the OBC Bill in Parliament, ruling parties in poll-bound states, especially UP, will try to woo the backward classes to win power.

Just a few months ahead of the crucial 2022 Assembly elections, UP Backward Classes Commission is ready with a list of 39 castes to be included in the list of Other Backward Castes (OBC) in the State. Currently, the OBC list in the state has 79 castes in it.

The Commission is likely to send a recommendation in this regard to the Uttar Pradesh government soon.

According to the sources, the castes which are likely to find a place in the OBC list include Bhutia, Agrahari, Dosar Vaish, Jaiswar Rajput, Ruhela, Muslim Shah, Muslim Kayastha, Hindu Kayastha, Barnwal, Kamalapuri Vaish, Core Kshatriya Rajput, Dohar, Ayodhyawasi Vaish, Kesarwani Vaish, Bagwan, Omar Bania, Mahour Vaish, Hindu Bhaat, Bhatt, Goria, Bot, Panwaria, Umaria, Nowana, and the Muslim Bhat.

Apart from these, a survey has to be done for the castes like Vishnoi, Khar Rajput, Porwal, Puruwar, Kunder Kharadi, Binoudhia Vaish, Honorable Vaish, Gulhare Vaish, Gadhaiya, Radhedi, Pithbaj, etc.

As per the highly placed sources in the Commission, the survey of castes is going on continuously on the basis of their representation. While the survey of 24 castes was complete, while that of 15 castes was yet to be done, said the sources.

While conducting the caste survey, a total of 35 parameters are followed. These parameters include education, population, and economic basis. After the completion of the survey work, the State Backward Commission will give its recommendation to the government. The government will make the final decision on their inclusion in the OBC list.

The step to include 39 castes in the OBC list ahead of UP elections can be a masterstroke for the ruling BJP which has been riding high OBC support in elections since 2014.

This comes after the announcement of the central government to give 27% reservation to the OBCs in NEET. The OBC community constitutes around 54% of the total UP population and also a big chunk of voters in Uttar Pradesh. This has led nearly all the parties to focus on OBC voters.