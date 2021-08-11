STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yashwant Sinha's Rashtra Manch demands restoration of statehood to J&K by year-end

Lakhs of youth have lost employment and there has been a worrisome increase in suicides among young people, the forum claimed in its statement.

Published: 11th August 2021 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rashtra Manch, a political action group established by former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, on Wednesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech should announce that full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be restored by year-end.

In a statement, the forum said it is seriously concerned over the situation following the "questionable actions" of the Union government on August 5, 2019 when it annulled provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which provided a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"These actions, and the utterly undemocratic manner in which they were taken, have caused a deep sense of hurt, humiliation and betrayal in the minds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," said the Rashtra Manch, whose convenors are Shahid Siddiqui and Sudheendra Kulkarni.

The Modi government took these decisions without any consultation with the people, it alleged.

Lakhs of youth have lost employment and there has been a worrisome increase in suicides among young people, it claimed.

The Rashtra Manch also alleged that all the rationalisations given by the government to justify its drastic actions and all the promises of ushering in a 'Naya Jammu and Kashmir' have proved to be "hollow".

The forum demanded that the prime minister should announce in his speech on Independence Day that full statehood would be restored to Jammu and Kashmir before the end of 2021.

It also demanded that the prime minister should announce in his speech that free and fair elections would be held soon after the restoration of full statehood and the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir would be deferred, and held along with other states in India.

The Rashtra Manch also urged the prime minister to state in his speech that no steps shall be taken to alter the demographic profile of Jammu and Kashmir.

Noting that the constitutional validity of the repeal of Article 370 is currently before the Supreme Court, it urged the apex court to expedite hearing on it and give its verdict soon.

The Rashtra Manch asserted that separatism, terrorism and communal politics are common enemies, which must be fought unitedly.

"Jammu and Kashmir is a border state. It directly bears the brunt of any deterioration in India's relations with two large neighbours -- Pakistan and China. The ongoing developments in Afghanistan are also a matter of grave concern, since these could have a negative effect on peace in Jammu and Kashmir," the forum said.

Therefore, the government must act with extreme care so as to prevent anti-India forces from exploiting the situation of 'Dil ki Doori' and 'Dilli ki Doori', it said.

"We appeal to the leaders of all non-BJP parties to show solidarity with the legitimate democratic demands and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir both inside and outside Parliament," the Rashtra Manch said.

Sinha, who held the finance and external affairs portfolios in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and joined the TMC earlier this year, has been severely critical of the Narendra Modi dispensation's policies.

Former BJP leader Sinha had in 2018 launched the political action group -- Rashtra Manch -- bringing together politicians across party lines to take on the Centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashtra Manch Yashwant Sinha PM Modi Article 370
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp