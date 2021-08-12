128 children among 576 new COVID patients in Mizoram

By PTI

AIZAWL: At least 576 more people, including 128 children, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the tally in the state to 46,896, a health department official said on Thursday.

Two more fatalities due to the infection in the last 24 hours raised the death toll to 173, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 323 were reported from Aizawl district, 71 from Kolasib, 57 from Champhai, 38 from Lunglei, 35 from Lawngtlai.

The single-day positivity rate was at 9.30 per cent as the new cases were detected from 6,192 sample tests.

At least 128 children and eight Border Security Force personnel are among the newly infected people, he said.

Nine fresh patients have travel history, while 567 were found to have locally contracted the disease, the official said, adding that 313 have developed symptoms of Covid-19.

Mizoram now has 11,989 active cases, and 1,012 people were cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,734.

The recovery rate among Covid-19 patients in the state stands at 74 per cent.

Over seven lakh sample tests for Covid-19 have been conducted in the state so far.

State immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said over 6.42 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday with 2.13 lakh of them having received both doses of the vaccine.