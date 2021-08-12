STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another  disciplinary action pending against Dr Kafeel for various incidents: UP govt to HC

The HC asked the government to bring on record another suspension order as well as other necessary facts regarding the earlier order of suspension dated August 22, 2017, within two weeks.

Dr Kafeel Khan (Photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a pending case relating to the suspension of Dr Kafeel Ahmad Khan, a pediatrician at BRD Medical College of Gorakhpur, the state government informed the Allahabad High Court that another independent disciplinary proceeding was going on against the doctor with respect to various incidents which occurred during the period of the first suspension while he was attached to the office of Director, Medical Health.

As a result of the above-mentioned disciplinary proceeding, an order of suspension was separately passed in it.

While making submissions in the High Court on Wednesday, additional advocate general (AAG), Manish Goyal claimed that the inquiry was yet to conclude and the order of suspension passed therein continued to hold the field.

Taking these submissions of AAG on record, Justice Yashwant Varma asked the state government to bring on record by way of an affidavit regarding another suspension order as well as other necessary facts regarding the earlier order of suspension dated August 22, 2017, within two weeks.

In addition to it, the AAG in response to earlier order of the court, apprised the court that pursuant to earlier order of suspension dated August 22, 2017, Dr Kafeel was attached to the office of the Director, Medical Education.

Dr Kafeel was suspended from service on August 22, 2017, following the death of about 60 infants in the BRD Medical College hospital due to lack of oxygen. Subsequently, he was separately suspended in respect of various incidents which occurred in that office.

The court posted the matter for August 31, 2021, as the next date of hearing of the matter.

