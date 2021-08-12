STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar become sixth state in country to introduce ration card facility in 'Digilocker' app

Sharing details, Mall said that the 'DigiLocker Document Wallet' is integrated with documents issued by six different departments of the Bihar government.

Published: 12th August 2021 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

ration cards

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Around 1.7 crore ration cards with 8.1 crore members in Bihar are now linked with the Digilocker App to avail the direct benefits of the ration card scheme.

With this kind of digital facility made available with the citizenry, Bihar has become the country's sixth state after Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana,Kerala and Karnataka to add "Ration Cards" to the list of integrated documents, issued by the government, in the Digilocker app wallet.

As per an official figure, around 1.7 crore ration cards with 8.1 crore members are active in Bihar, who can now benefit from this newly integrated document in the DigiLocker wallet. "This will enable the people to have direct access to their Ration Cards from DigiLocker App," said Bihar IT secretary Santosh Kumar Mall.

Sharing details, Mall said that the 'DigiLocker Document Wallet' is integrated with documents issued by six different departments of the Bihar government. "In total, 19 documents issued by the government of Bihar's six different departments can be retrieved directly from the DigiLocker App. Prominent among other departments of Bihar government are the Bihar State Board of School Examination, the food  and consumer production department's ration cards, the general administration department, the Labour Resource department, the transport department and others," he said.

"The  Food  and Consumer Production department of state government has played a critical role in completing this task by sharing the database of ration card holders in Bihar with the Department of Information Technology, which integrated the DigiLocker App with the ration card, allowing Cardholders in Bihar to access their Ration Card from their DigiLocker wallet from anywhere," Mall said.

So far, 1572 ration card holders in the state have retrieved the document from the DigiLocker and the numbers are expected to grow exponentially in the coming days.

"Bihar is moving away from manual registering and human errors in order to create an intervention-free model of automation and be it known to all that the digital copies, accessed through the DigiLocker app, are treated as original documents under the country's Information Technology Act 2000," Mall said.

He elaborated that the documents once downloaded to the synced folder on a mobile device can also be accessed even in offline mode as the app has been given a 1GB capacity for uploading any document to the app's folder.

He said that using the Aadhaar number, one can also verify his or her identity. "Once verified, the desired document can be searched using the Document or Reference number and can also be saved for offline use," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digilocker App Bihar Ration card Digital ration card
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp