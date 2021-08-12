STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait bats for stringent land laws in Uttarakhand

Rakesh Tikait lent his support to the demand for stringent land laws, restricting outsiders from buying property in Uttarakhand.

Published: 12th August 2021 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday lent his support to the demand for stringent laws that restrict outsiders from buying land in Uttarakhand and accused the state and the Centre of ignoring interests of farmers.

He said farmers in remote hill areas of Uttarakhand have been forced to migrate to the plains or to places like Delhi as farming is no longer a viable option for them due to persistent problem of wild animals destroying their standing crops.

Successive governments in the state have failed to address the problems of farmers, Tikait told reporters at Uttarakhand Press Club.

Tikait also lent his support to the demand for stringent land laws, restricting outsiders from buying property in the state.

He also appealed to farmers in the state not to sell their land to outsiders.

The BKU leader advocated the formation of a village tourism policy for the benefit of the Himalayan states, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

He also spoke against the Centre's three agriculture laws, saying the government itself suggests amendment.

"Of what use are these laws if they need to be amended," he said.

The farmers' agitation will go on till the three agriculture laws are withdrawn, he said.

