Chhattisgarh: Two cops suspended for taking bribe from drug peddlers in Koriya

By PTI

RAIPUR: Two police personnel were suspended for allegedly releasing three drug peddlers after taking a bribe from them in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district, an official said on Thursday.

Janakpur station house officer (SHO) Jawahar Lal Gaikwad and the in-charge of Kunwarpur outpost assistant sub-inspector Laxmichand Kashyap were suspended for accepting a bribe from three cannabis peddlers, Koriya Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Singh said.

On August 3, the policemen released the peddlers and their vehicle with the contraband at Bahrasi under Janakpur police station limits, the official said.

After learning about the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Dhirendra Patel was directed to probe the matter, he said.

During the suspension period, the policemen will remain attached to the police lines in Baikunthpur, the official said, adding that a departmental probe has been ordered into the matter.