STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress alleges Twitter handles of five senior leaders, including Randeep Surjewala, locked

The Congress has earlier accused the social media giant of acting against Rahul Gandhi's account under pressure from the government.

Published: 12th August 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Close on the heels of temporary suspension of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account, the Congress on late Wednesday claimed that similar action was taken against the handles of five senior leaders, including media head Randeep Surjewala.

The Twitter accounts of AICC general secretary and former minister Ajay Maken, party's whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh and Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev have been locked, the party said.

"So! After Shri @RahulGandhi, the Lord @narendramodi Ji and Vassal @Jack & @twitter have locked @rssurjewala, @ajaymaken & @sushmitadevinc. @INCIndia registers its protest and promises to continue the fight for each and all being wronged! We shall hold on @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji," tweeted AICC secretary in-charge of party's Communication Department.

"The list goes on. @Twitter locks @JitendraSAlwar and @manickamtagore and many more. Doesn't Modi Ji understand that we @INCindia'ns have a legacy of fighting even from behind the locks of kaala paani," he asked in another tweet.

"He thinks the virtual locks of Twitter will deter us from fighting for India," he asked.

The Congress has accused Twitter of acting against Gandhi's account under pressure from the government.

Gandhi had tweeted pictures with the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi last week.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognisance of Gandhi's tweet and directed Twitter to act against the Congress leader's account for violating the privacy of a minor victim, mandated by the laws of the land.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Randeep Surjewala Ajay Maken Manickam Tagore Jitendra Singh Sushmita Dev Twitter Congress
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp