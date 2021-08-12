COVID-19: Amid third wave fears, Bengal Durga Puja committes going ahead with plans

By PTI

KOLKATA: In the midst of the fear that the pandemic will cast its long shadow on Durga puja this year too, organisers of big ticket pujas in the city are going ahead with their grand plans keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols.

The preparations for the October festival began for Mohammed Ali Park Puja Committee on Wednesday with the holding of 'khuti puja' to mark the beginning of the construction of the grand marquee where the goddess and her progeny will be housed on the festive days.

The puja, which figures prominently in the must see list of the revellers, has returned to its old venue at the sprawling park in the central part of the city this year.

It had shifted to the adjacent fire brigade compound for the past two years due to work on the underground reservoir of the park.

Due to the change of place to a narrow confine in 2019, there had been a decline in the number of revellers.

The puja committee secretary, Surendra Kumar Sharma said the Durga puja at Mohammad Ali Park has been known for its artistic presentation over the years and hopefully there will be no exception this time.

"As maintaining physical distance is mandatory due to the pandemic, we had to think of a plan that will help avoid the inevitable crowding near the pandals. We are confident that people will appreciate our effort as always," he said without elaborating.

The puja, being held on the sprawling Muhammad Ali Park area since 1969, is a crowdpuller and a multiple award winner.

Many companies give awards to the puja organisers for various aspects.

"If the COVID situation does not deteriorate further we hope people will come this year too following the protocols," Sharma said .

The Kashi Bose Lane Puja committee which organises the hugely popular concept Durga Puja off Bidhan Sarani, about two km away in north Kolkata, has also gone ahead with the preparations.

The organisers are planning an artistic pandal open on three sides so that the deity can be seen from outside.

The 'khuti puja' fot Kashi Bose Lane puja was held recently.

"We are giving more stress on virtual darshan so that people don't need to physically come to our pandal given that it is COVID time, but see it on their phones and tabs on Youtube in which we will host 3 D images of our pandal and the idols ," puja committee Secretary Somen Dutta said.

Meanwhile, six people died of COVID-19 in West Bengal on Wednesday, taking the toll to 18,258, while 700 fresh cases pushed the tally to 15,35,699, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

The city and its neighbouring South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly districts reported no coronavirus deaths while North 24 Parganas accounted for one fatality.

The state currently has 10,163 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 746 people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recovered persons to 15, 07, 278, the bulletin said.

The state has thus far tested 1,62,09,825 samples for COVID-19, including 47,011 since Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the health department directed the Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Purba Medinipur district administrations to remain alert in the wake of its survey which found a rising number of coronavirus cases in the three districts and a probability of a surge in infections in the coming weeks, an official said.

An organisation of bar owners on Wednesday requested the state government to extend the timing of bars as lakhs of workers and artistes associated with the industry are facing immense hardship.

Currently, the government allows bars to remain open from 5 pm to 8 pm which is not conducive for doing business, West Bengal Hotel Bar and Restaurants Owners Association claimed.

Bars are forced to close just when customers begin to arrive, the Association said adding that it has made a representation to the state government for extending the timing.

A functionary of the Association, Achinta Bose, said that most bars in districts are not permitted to open.

The situation of lakhs of workers and singers of bars is pathetic with virtually no income for sustenance, he said.

With a steady increase in passenger count over the past few weeks, the Metro Railway has decided to run trains here at an interval of five minutes during peak hours from Monday to Friday.

A Kolkata Metro spokesperson said on Wednesday that eight more trains will be added to the daily fleet from August 13 for the convenience of commuters.

"Metro will now run 228 (114 Up and 114 Down) services from Monday to Friday instead of 220 so that the passengers can travel comfortably. Trains will run at an interval of five minutes during the morning and evening peak hours," he said.

Of the 228, at least 150 trains will cover the Kavi Subhash-Dakshineswar stretch, and the rest would limit its services to Dumdum in the north, the official said.

On Saturdays, 104 maintenance special trains will be available only for essential staff, between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar, he said, adding that there will be no service on Sundays.

Metro Railway has been witnessing a steady increase in footfall since it resumed operations, following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions by the West Bengal government.

It crossed the two lakh-mark between Kavi Subhash and Dakshinswar on August 6, and recorded a passenger count of over 2.14 lakh on Monday, the spokesperson added.