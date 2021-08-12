COVID-19: Amid vaccine shortage, Maharashtra adds 20 new cases of Delta plus variant, tally reaches 65

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 20 new cases of the Delta plus variant of COVID-19, considered highly infectious, were detected in Maharashtra on Wednesday and seven of them were in Mumbai, the state government said.

With this, the number of patients found infected with the Delta plus variant has increased to 65, said a statement issued by the state health department.

Out of the newly detected cases, seven were in Mumbai, three in Pune, two each in Nanded, Gondia, Raigad, Palghar, and one each in Chandrapur and Akola districts, the statement said.

Out of the 65 such patients found in the state so far, the highest cases, 33, were in the 19 to 45 age group and 17 in the 46 to 60 age bracket, it said.

The Delta plus variant was also found in seven children and eight senior citizens, the statement said.

State health department officials are tracing and tracking the people who have recently come into contact with the patients infected with the Delta plus variant of COVID-19, it added.

The state on Wednesday reported 5,560 new coronavirus cases and 163 fatalities including the highest 69 in the Pune region, while 6,944 patients were discharged from hospitals, a health department official said.

The caseload in the state thus rose to 63,69,002, while the death toll reached 1,34,364, he said.

On Tuesday the state had reported 5,609 new cases and 137 fatalities.

The number of recovered coronavirus patients increased to 61,66,620 on Wednesday, leaving the state with 64,570 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.82 per cent and the fatality rate at 2.1 per cent.

At 811, Ahmednagar reported the highest number of new infections among districts.

Of the eight administrative regions, the Pune region reported the highest 2,342 new cases, followed by 1,143 cases in the Kolhapur region.

The Mumbai region reported 791 cases, Nashik region 943, Latur region 255, Aurangabad region 42, Akola region 31 and Nagpur region 13 cases.

Of 163 fatalities, the highest 69 deaths were reported from the Pune region, followed by 35 in the Kolhapur region.

Mumbai region reported 25 deaths due to COVID-19, Nashik region 24, Aurangabad region one, Latur region seven, Akola region two.

The Nagpur region did not report a single COVID-19 death.

Mumbai city saw 285 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths.

Pune city reported 667 new infections and seven fatalities.

With 2,11,041 samples tested during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far climbed to 5,01,16,137.

A total of 4,01,366 people are in home quarantine in Maharashtra while 2,676 are in institutional quarantine.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 63,69,002, New cases 5,560, Total deaths 1,34,364, New deaths 163, Total recoveries 61,66,620, Active cases 64,570, New tests conducted 2,11,041.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in civic and state-run centres in Mumbai will remain suspended on August 12 and 13 due to shortage of vaccine doses, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

The civic body in a statement said the drive will resume from August 14, as a fresh stock of vaccines is expected to arrive on August 12 and will be distributed to all civic and government-run centres the next day.

It is for the second time this month that the BMC has suspended the drive due to shortage of vaccine doses.

The civic body had earlier halted the drive on August 5.

The civic body appealed to citizens to cooperate with the administration.

"Citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about vaccination, and depending on the stock of vaccines received, an appropriate decision is taken," the BMC stated in the release.

The state on Wednesday decided to allow shopping malls and restaurants to remain open till 10 pm with a 50 per cent capacity from August 15 onwards, provided the entire staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Shops are also allowed to operate till 10 pm.

Talking to reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said spas and gymnasiums will also be allowed to function till 10 pm at a 50 per cent capacity on the condition that the entire staff at these establishments has taken both doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, as per the fresh orders issued by the government, those visiting the shopping malls will also have to carry the final vaccination certificate.

Yoga centres and salons will also be allowed to remain open till 10 pm.

Indoor sports activity will be allowed but cinema halls and places of worship will continue to remain shut until further orders, the minister said.

Weddings in open spaces will be allowed with 200 people, while events can take place in closed halls with 100 people or at a 50 per cent capacity of the venue or whichever is less, he said.

"Shopping malls, hotels, gyms, spas and shops will be permitted to operate till 10 pm, on the condition that the entire staff at these establishments has taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine," Tope said, adding these places will function at 50 per cent capacity.

The state task force on COVID-19 is not in favour of opening schools and colleges from August 17.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to meet members of the task force to take a final decision.

As per the orders issued on Wednesday night by the state government effective from August 15, holders of the final vaccination certificate approved by the designated authority will be given a railway pass to travel in local trains in Mumbai.

Railway ticket-checkers have been authorised to demand the verified copy of the final vaccination certificate and identity card from passengers.

"Those seeking entry to shopping malls will be mandated to carry their final vaccination certificate and display it before entry. Private offices whose employees are fully vaccinated have been allowed to keep their offices functional at a full capacity but they have to stagger the work hours and keep 25 per cent strength at one time," the orders said.

This is the third time in this month that the state government has relaxed various curbs, including allowing common people to board local trains, provided they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On August 2, the government extended the timings of all shops and other establishments from 4 pm till 8 pm and till 3 pm on Saturdays in 25 districts with a low COVID-19 positivity rate.

Shopping malls were also allowed to function.

On August 8, CM Thackeray announced that fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15, but a gap of 14 days from the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is necessary to avail of the facility.

Thackeray had said that his government was considering granting relaxations to shops, malls, restaurants and places of religious worship.

The COVID-19 scenario in parts of Maharashtra has improved compared to previous months.