STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Dangerous trend': Trinamool condemns blocking of Congress's Twitter accounts

Congress social media department head Rohan Gupta said the party's official Twitter account and around 5,000 accounts of its top leaders and workers had been blocked by Twitter.

Published: 12th August 2021 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Thursday condemned the alleged blocking of the Congress's official Twitter account, questioning whether it was linked to opposing the politics and policies of the BJP.

The Congress alleged that the party's official Twitter account and those of a large number of its leaders were blocked by the microblogging site.

"What's going on @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack What's going on? We strongly condemn the blocking of the accounts of @INCIndia and senior leaders of the Congress party," TMC Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O'Brien tweeted.

The TMC's West Bengal unit general secretary Kunal Ghosh said it was a dangerous trend.

"It means the BJP henceforth will control the social media platforms as well. They will control the narrative and will also decide who can tweet and who cannot. It has to be looked into whether this blocking of Congress's Twitter handle is linked with its opposition to the policies and politics of the BJP," he said.

Congress social media department head Rohan Gupta said the party's official Twitter account and around 5,000 accounts of its top leaders and workers had been blocked by Twitter.

The Twitter accounts of AICC general secretaries Randeep Surjewala, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, party's whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh and Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev have also been locked, the party said.

This comes close on the heels of the blocking of party leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account after he shared pictures of the family of the nine-year-old alleged rape and murder victim last week in violation of the law.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Congress Twitter Derek O'Brien
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp