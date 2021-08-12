STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GSLV launch setback: Ex-ISRO chief expresses shock, Centre says mission can be rescheduled again

Madhavan Nair, during whose tenure of six years from 2003 as ISRO Chairman 25 successful missions were accomplished, indicated that setbacks of this kind is not unusual.

Published: 12th August 2021 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Photo | ISRO)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Veteran space scientist G Madhavan Nair expressed shock over the unsuccessful GSLV-F10 launch mission but said the ISRO is resilient enough to bounce back.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched GSLV-F10 rocket, with an earth observation satellite (EOS-03) on board, on Thursday at 0543 hours as scheduled, from Sriharikota spaceport.

"Performance of first and second stages was normal. However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly. The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended", the space agency tweeted.

Nair, during whose tenure of six years from 2003 as ISRO Chairman 25 successful missions were accomplished, indicated that setbacks of this kind is not unusual and said ISRO should not lose heart.

"This is a very complex mission. Normally, the Cryogenic stage is the most difficult one compared to all other rocket propulsions", Nair told PTI.

ISRO, he said, had mastered the cryogenic technology over the years and its track record on this count is not that bad compared to European countries and Russia where failure of cryogenic stage was in the range of about 20 per cent.

"This is the eighth launch of cryogenic stage. The first one was a problem (unsuccessful). Subsequently, all other launches turned in text-book performance. There is a finite possibility of failure with any such complex system. We need not be disappointed. But at the same time, we should go to the root cause (of the failure) and fix it so that we don't repeat", Nair said.

And he added: "It's a shock for all of us. But we will recover from this shock soon and we will be back on track. The ISRO community is resilient enough to face such difficulties".

EOS-03 was a state-of-the-art agile earth observation satellite which was to be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10.

Subsequently, the satellite was to reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system.

The objectives of EOS-03 were to provide near real time imaging of large area region of interest at frequent intervals; for quick monitoring of natural disasters, episodic events and any short term events; and to obtain spectral signatures for agriculture, forestry, water bodies as well as for disaster warning, cyclone monitoring, and cloud burst / thunderstorm monitoring, among others.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said the mission can be rescheduled again.

Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and in-charge of the Department of Space, said he had a detailed discussion with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan over the mission.

He said the first two stages of the launch went off fine and only after that there was a difficulty in cryogenic upper stage ignition.

"Spoke to Chairman #ISRO, Dr K Sivan and discussed in detail. The first two stages went off fine, only after that there was a difficulty in cryogenic upper stage ignition. The mission can be re-scheduled some time again," Singh tweeted.

The GSLV rocket, launched in the early hours of Thursday, failed to inject into the orbit the country's latest earth observation satellite EOS-03 due to a failure to ignite the cryogenic stage of the launch vehicle, prompting the premier space agency to declare the mission could not be achieved as intended.

According to the ISRO, the cryogenic upper stage ignition was scheduled to take place 4.56 minutes after the lift-off.

A formal announcement was also made at the Mission Control Centre by the range operations director, stating, "Performance anomaly observed in the cryogenic stage. The mission could not be accomplished fully."

The EOS-03 was intended to provide real-time images of large area region of interest at frequent intervals with capability to provide vital information for application in different sectors including agriculture, forestry, water bodies as well as for disaster warning, cyclone monitoring, cloudburst or thunderstorm monitoring.

