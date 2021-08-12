STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guwahati diary

According to an FIR filed with the police, Bhupen Hazarika, an employee of the Excise Department, demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the woman to get her an appointment with the CM.

Published: 12th August 2021 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Assam boy on mission to plant 1,000 trees 
A nine-year-old boy from Assam’s Cachar district has set himself on a mission to plant 1,000 trees after hearing many Covid-19 patients died due to lack of oxygen. Abhinab Deb, the Class III student of Delhi Public School, Silchar, is aiming to increase the amount of oxygen in the atmosphere. At the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, hearing about the people’s struggle to arrange oxygen for their near and dear ones upset him. Assam minister of Forests, Fisheries and Excise Parimal Suklabaidya joined in the child in his plantation drive. He appreciated the kid for his love of nature.

Oil major promotes sustainable self-employment 
Oil exploration major Oil India Limited (OIL) organised a credit disbursement programme for 410 joint liability groups from its operational areas in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts with a total project cost of Rs 6.05 crore under its CSR project called Rupantar. The objective was to create avenues for sustainable self-employment among unemployed youth, farmers and women in particular. Implemented by project partner, State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development, Assam, around 1,930 families are being extended support in the 2020-21 fiscal, out of which 230 female groups have received handloom units, 150 groups received farm mechanisation and 30 groups got with agro product carrier. 

Man held for collecting Rs 5,000 for fixing appointment with CM 
A man who collected Rs 5,000 from a woman promising her to secure an appointment with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, was arrested by the police. According to an FIR filed with the police, Bhupen Hazarika, an employee of the Excise Department, demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the woman to get her an appointment with the CM. “The lady said her husband, a fourth-grade employee of Town Planning Authority, Dibrugarh, had not received his salary for the last 36 months. 

Bicycle stolen from MLA residence returned
BJP MLA from Assam’s Khumtai constituency Mrinal Saikia got back his bicycle, just days after it was stolen from his official residence in Guwahati. Apparently, the person who stole it, left it near Saikia’s residence. Earlier, after Saikia had broken the news of the theft through a post on Facebook, netizens raised questions over security in Dispur where the lawmakers live. Saikia had lodged a complaint with the Assembly Principal Secretary stating that the bicycle, which was parked on the ground floor of the residential building, went missing. 

prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

