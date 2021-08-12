STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maiden navy drill between India and Saudi Arabia begins

The sea phase of the exercise started on Thursday with indigenous Indian Naval Ship INS Kochi, a stealth destroyer, participating.

Published: 12th August 2021 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

The team of Indian Navy and their Saudi counterparts at a co-ordinating conference at King Abdulaziz Naval base in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia (Photo | Indian Navy)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The navies of India and Saudi Arabia are holding their first-ever maritime exercise which will have its sea phase and the harbour phase.

Indian Navy on Thursday said, "On the operational front, gearing up for the maiden bilateral exercise 'AL–Mohed AL– Hindi', the team of Indian Navy met with counterparts of the Royal Saudi Navy for a co-ordinating conference at King Abdulaziz Naval base in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia."

"For a deeper understanding of each other’s operational practices, lectures by subject matter experts from both navies were also held," added Indian Navy.

The sea phase of the exercise started on Thursday with indigenous Indian Naval Ship INS Kochi, a stealth destroyer, participating.

The Indian Navy's visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was set rolling with the Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet (FOCWF), Rear Adm Ajay Kochhar visiting the Fleet Cdr of Royal Saudi Navy's Eastern Fleet, Rear Adm Majid Al Qahtani on August 10. This was held at King Abdul Aziz Naval Base, which is the Headquarters for Saudi Eastern Fleet. The  FOCWF also visited the King Fahd Naval Academy and met with the Commandant Rear Admiral Faisal Bin Fahd Al Ghufaily.

Dr Ausaf Sayeed, Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, visited INS Kochi at Al Jubail where he held a press conference on board along with the FOCWF and the Commanding Officer of the ship. 

