Parliament march by Rahul Gandhi most significant for democracy: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

By PTI

JAIPUR: Accusing the central government of undermining democracy, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the march by Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders outside Parliament was of great significance.

"They protested against the abrupt end to the Monsoon Session, how opposition MPs were manhandled in Rajya Sabha & how opposition was not allowed to raise people's issues in Parliament," Gehlot tweeted.

"Under NDA, every day is a new low as they continue to undermine parliamentary democracy," he added.

Leaders of several opposition parties on Thursday marched in protest against the government on several issues, including Pegasus, farm laws, and alleged manhandling of their MPs in Rajya Sabha, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying the voice of people was crushed in Parliament and democracy was "murdered".