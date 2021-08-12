STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PNB scam accused Vipul Chitalia gets bail for attending family ceremony

Vipul Chitalia, arrested in March 2018 in connection with the scam in which diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are the prime accused.

Published: 12th August 2021

Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special CBI court here on Thursday granted temporary bail to the Gitanjali group's vice president Vipul Chitalia, an accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, to attend a pre-marriage ceremony of his daughter.

Chitalia, arrested in March 2018 in connection with the scam in which diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are the prime accused, is in judicial custody at the Arthur Road Jail.

He had sought bail to attend a ceremony ahead of his daughter's marriage.

Special judge V C Barde allowed him to attend the ceremony at his residence in suburban Borivali in police escort on August 14 and 15, as per the court order.

Choksi and Nirav Modi are accused of obtaining Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) of Rs 12,636 crore from the PNB based on fraudulent claims, and causing the nationalized bank a huge loss.

An LoU is a guarantee given by an issuing bank to Indian banks having branches abroad to grant short-term credit to the applicant.

