Schools for classes 9-12, other educational institutes to reopen in Rajasthan from September 1

Only 50 per cent of students will be allowed to attend classes in each session to maintain the COVID-19 protocol.

Published: 12th August 2021 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Classroom

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Schools for classes 9 to 12, universities, colleges and coaching institutes will reopen in Rajasthan from September 1, according to a state government notification issued on Thursday.

However, only 50 per cent of students will be allowed to attend classes in each session to maintain the COVID-19 protocol.

Classes will be conducted in online mode only for students of classes 1 to 8.

According to the notification, all government and private schools for classes 9 to 12, universities, colleges and coaching institutes will reopen from September 1 in Rajasthan.

The educational institutes were closed due to lockdown in view of the second wave of the coronavirus in April this year.

According to the guidelines issued by the Home department, all the teaching and non-teaching staff of coaching institutes should be fully vaccinated (completed both doses of COVID-19 vaccine) whereas the drivers and others providing transport facility to teaching and non teaching staff of school/colleges/ universities should get at least first dose of vaccine.

The students who attend regular class will have to submit written consent from parents/guardians and no student will be forced to attend offline class.

The facility of online classes will continue for those who do not attend the regular classes, the notification read.

No morning assembly will be allowed in schools whereas all other guidelines related to COVID-19 for maintaining social distancing and hygiene will have to be followed, it said.

The students will be allowed to enter the premises after screening for COVID-19.

The state government had formed a ministerial committee for holding discussions about the reopening of schools.

The committee recently submitted its report with recommendations to the chief minister following which the decision was taken.

