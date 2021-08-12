STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla gets one-year extension

Bhalla was scheduled to retire in November 2020 after completing 60 years of superannuation but his tenure was extended in October 2020.

Published: 12th August 2021 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 03:06 PM

Ajay Kumar Bhalla

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla (Photo | Doordarshan)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was given a one year extension on Thursday, beyond his present tenure that was to end next week, according to an official order from the Personnel Ministry.

Bhalla, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed as the Home Secretary in August 2019.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Bhalla as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs for a period of one year beyond the present tenure i.e. 22.08.2021," the order stated.

His tenure was extended till August 22 in October last year.

Bhalla was scheduled to retire in November 2020 after completing 60 years of superannuation.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the extension in service of Bhalla as the Home Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. November 30, 2020 up to August 22, 2021," stated the ministry's order issued in October last year.

